Lathrop Gage creates lobbying subsidiary

One of Missouri’s largest law firms and one of its most prominent lobbying outfits are joining forces. Lathrop Gage on Wednesday announced the creation of Lathrop Gage Consulting LLC, a Jefferson City-based government relations and lobbying subsidiary. The subsidiary will be staffed by Lathrop Gage attorneys and members of Gallagher Consultants, a lobbying firm in Jefferson ...