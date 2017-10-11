Perkins named as St. Louis associate judge

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Lynne R. Perkins has been named as an associate circuit judge for the St. Louis Circuit Court. “Lynne Perkins is a veteran, dedicated member of the St. Louis community, and an experienced practitioner, all of which uniquely qualify him to serve as judge,” Gov. Eric Greitens said in announcing his appointment. “His temperament and work ethic ...