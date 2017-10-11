Quantcast
Perkins named as St. Louis associate judge

By: Staff Report October 11, 2017

Lynne R. Perkins has been named as an associate circuit judge for the St. Louis Circuit Court. “Lynne Perkins is a veteran, dedicated member of the St. Louis community, and an experienced practitioner, all of which uniquely qualify him to serve as judge,” Gov. Eric Greitens said in announcing his appointment. “His temperament and work ethic ...
