Fowler named as circuit judge for St. Louis

Katherine M. Fowler has been named as a circuit judge for the St. Louis Circuit Court. Fowler is an officer at Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale with more than 17 years of experience specializing in complex civil litigation. She received her law degree from Saint Louis University in 2000. “I am proud to announce the appointment of Katie ...