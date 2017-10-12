Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Fowler named as circuit judge for St. Louis

Fowler named as circuit judge for St. Louis

By: Staff Report October 12, 2017

Katherine M. Fowler has been named as a circuit judge for the St. Louis Circuit Court. Fowler is an officer at Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale with more than 17 years of experience specializing in complex civil litigation. She received her law degree from Saint Louis University in 2000. “I am proud to announce the appointment of Katie ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo