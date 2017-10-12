HUD chides changes to Missouri Human Rights Act

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A federal agency says Missouri’s anti-discrimination laws are “fundamentally inconsistent” with federal fair housing laws and that, as a result, more litigants will have to bring their cases in federal court. In a letter publicized Thursday by Democratic lawmakers in the Missouri House, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development told Missouri officials that it ...