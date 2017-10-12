Walden named circuit judge

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed Kevin Walden as circuit judge for the 8th Judicial Circuit, which covers Carroll and Ray counties northeast of Kansas City. Walden, currently an associate circuit judge for Carroll County, replaces Judge David Miller, who retired earlier this month. Walden will have to stand for election next year, as Miller’s term was ...