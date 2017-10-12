Quantcast
Walden named circuit judge

By: Rachel Webb October 12, 2017

Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed Kevin Walden as circuit judge for the 8th Judicial Circuit, which covers Carroll and Ray counties northeast of Kansas City. Walden, currently an associate circuit judge for Carroll County, replaces Judge David Miller, who retired earlier this month. Walden will have to stand for election next year, as Miller’s term was ...
