Judges named for 5th, 13th circuits

Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed new circuit judges to fill two vacancies in two elected circuits. The governor named Brouck Jacobs to the 13th Judicial Circuit, which covers Boone and Callaway counties, and Melissa Lawyer to the 5th Judicial Circuit, which covers Andrew and Buchanan counties. Jacobs, an assistant Boone County prosecuting attorney, replaces Judge Christine Carpenter, ...