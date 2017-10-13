North Dakota couple sues Catholic Charities over adoption

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A North Dakota couple is suing Catholic Charities for $6.5 million, alleging that the group didn't allow them to adopt a girl because they were living together and hadn't gotten married yet. James and Tahnee Young, of Fargo, say they were matched up with a 15-year-old girl who was living in foster care five months before ...