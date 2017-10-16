Adam C. Doerr, 31

Practice areas: Labor and employment

Law school: Saint Louis University

Adam Doerr’s abilities became obvious early.

While still earning his law degree at Saint Louis University, he was honored with the Robert G. Dowd Appellate Advocacy and Academic Excellence awards, the latter being given for his receiving top grades in international law. He also placed second in the United States at the Andrews Kurth National Moot Court Invitational.

Today, he works in the challenging field of employment law, preparing defenses for discrimination, harassment and retaliation. He’s also been active in appellate work from the Illinois Supreme Court to the Missouri Court of Appeals.

Doerr’s pro bono involvement includes membership in EarthDance, a community supported agriculture enterprise, and legal work for the organization Wounded Warriors.

What has been your favorite moment as an attorney?

Aside from the wonderful experiences of pro bono work, my favorite moment as an attorney was the first time I received a letter from a family business owner filled with palpable joy and appreciation, personally thanking me for helping them through a delicate labor dispute that was threatening their continued viability.

What inspired you to get involved in the legal profession?

It was more of a natural progression of my life interests, from childhood logic puzzles to an interest in math (each equation or problem, like each lawsuit, is its own “puzzle” bound by a set of rules), plus a degree in business administration.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I ate “lemon ants” in the Amazon a few years ago. Citrusy little critters…