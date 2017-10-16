Chantal Fink, 29

Practice area: Commercial litigation

Law school: University of Missouri

Chantal Fink originally wanted to be an English professor.

She also speaks French and Italian. But it is her fluency in the language of the law that impresses those who know her.

Whether serving as lead counsel on an appointed federal civil rights case or second chairing a $40 million jury trial in circuit court, Fink has won a reputation as a fierce advocate for her clients and a team player with her colleagues.

“Chantal’s writings are clearly written, knowledgeable, organized and persuasive,” reads one recommendation letter. “Chantal is poised, well-prepared and articulate in her depositions and oral arguments.”

Since joining Blitz, Bardgett & Deutsch in 2013, Fink has assisted with a $2.8 million fraudulent conveyance bench trial in St. Louis County and with a $2 million construction arbitration case in Dallas.

She is also active on the Women Lawyers’ Association committee for “Motion for Kids,” a charitable effort for underprivileged children.

What is your biggest accomplishment this year?

In April, I took a trip to Oregon and completed my first multi-day solo hiking trip. I hiked 40 miles over the course of three days on the Eagle Creek Trail and summited Mount Chinidere. As a woman, it was an empowering feeling to do something that so many people warned I shouldn’t do alone.

What advice do you have for young lawyers?

Be open minded about your career. Every young lawyer has a vision of what they think their career or practice area will look like. However, as a new lawyer, you just can’t be certain you have your whole path figured out. Be flexible and take opportunities as they come.