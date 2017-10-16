Emily E. Cantwell, 32

Practice areas: Business litigation and employment

Law school: Saint Louis University

As an avid runner who has completed six half-marathons, Emily Cantwell has represented herself well on the track.

But it is representing businesses as a litigator where she has truly excelled.

Dealing in commercial, banking, real estate and employment matters, Cantwell has established a record of solid professionalism from fact-gathering to final adjudication.

“She is routinely successful in motion practice and resolving cases efficiently and with minimal exposure to her clients,” reads one nomination letter. “Emily’s clients appreciate her hard work, excellent interpersonal skills, and dedication to resolving matters to achieve their most important objectives.”

Cantwell is a 2012 graduate of the Leadership Clayton development program of the Clayton Chamber of Commerce. She was recently named president after several years on the organization’s board of directors. A former congressional intern, the University of Florida alumna was also a 2015 member of Greater Missouri Leadership Challenge.

What has been your favorite moment as an attorney?

Having the ability to help a single mother through some litigation involving some bad debt, thereby helping her and her young children move forward following a rough divorce and job loss.

What inspired you to get involved in the legal profession?

I grew up with a love of sports and playing on numerous sports teams. Litigating at a firm with a goal of constantly providing superior service to our clients seemed to me to be a great way to blend my competitive and intellectual drive.