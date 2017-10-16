Jeremy M. Brenner, 36

Areas of practice: Labor and employment law

Law school: University of Missouri

When Jeremy Brenner was working as a human resources consultant, he began to realize he had a true passion for helping companies with their employment difficulties.

It wasn’t long before a legal career beckoned.

Today, he does what he loves every day by assisting in wage and hour matters, family leave claims and minimum wage collective and class actions. He also works outside the courtroom to prevent problems before they arise by assisting employers with HR policies along with everything from offer letters to severance agreements.

Brenner’s dedication to his clients is matched only by his commitment to the community. He has earned a spot on The Missouri Bar’s Pro Bono Wall of Fame due to his extensive volunteer efforts, particularly regarding childhood education. Beneficiaries of his time include the Flance Early Learning Center, University City Children’s Center and Whole Kids Outreach.

What has been your favorite moment as an attorney?

Fortunately, there are many. One that jumps out is being part of a team that helped a very senior executive land the pinnacle job of his career. The client had recently been through some difficult times personally. Not only was this a dream job, it was an opportunity for the client’s family to get the fresh start they badly needed. In the process, the client became a friend. To me, that was the ultimate reward.

What advice do you have for young lawyers?

Be lucky enough to find a great mentor or mentors. The practice of law is exceedingly difficult to learn independently, and involves so much more than what can be taught in a classroom. The best way to learn is from an accomplished lawyer who is willing to teach you. There is no substitute for that.