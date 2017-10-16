Joshua B. Christensen, 35

Practice areas: Appellate and trial advocacy (primarily tort and business litigation)

Law school: University of Alabama

Joshua Christensen has been fascinated by the legal world ever since elementary school when a field trip exploring the court system ignited his passion for the law.

Christensen is the Young Lawyer Chair for the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association. A former federal law clerk, he was inundated with honors in law school including the Dean M. Leigh Harrison Award, the Dean V. Nathaniel Hansford Student Service and Leadership Award, the International Academy of Trial Lawyers Student Advocacy Award, the American College of Trial Lawyers Award and the Anna C. Curry Leadership Award.

These days, his position even allows him to put his literature degree to work.

“Josh Christensen is one of the best writers I have ever met,” said his nominator. “His talent in appellate practice is completely unmatched, and he is a true champion for clients in litigation. I can’t really say enough about how good he is at his job.”

What advice do you have for young lawyers?

Don’t let others’ unfair tactics or quick tempers prompt you to respond in kind, since letting arguments get personal doesn’t help you or your client.

What is the best career advice you have received?

At some point everyone makes mistakes. Most mistakes can be fixed, except the ones you don’t tell anyone about.

If you hadn’t become a lawyer, what profession would you have chosen?

I would probably work with my Dad doing carpentry.