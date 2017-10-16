Matthew Knaup Crane, 33

Practice area: Commercial litigation

Law school: Saint Louis University

Matthew Crane has built a track record of success in his work across a range of industries dealing with everything from federal false claims actions to Missouri Uniform Trade Secrets matters.

He has shown a talent for handling high-dollar commercial litigation in the worlds of finance, health care and manufacturing. In one instance, he assisted in obtaining a more than $77.8 million plaintiff’s jury verdict, which was reported to be the largest in the history of St. Louis County Circuit Court.

Crane is an associate member of the St. Louis Chapter of the Theodore McMillian American Inn of Court and has an active pro bono practice. In law school, Crane was a member of the Alpha Sigma Nu Honor Society as well as being lead administrative editor at his school’s Public Law Review.

What is your biggest accomplishment this year?

Helping a client obtain summary judgment on multiple claims brought under the False Claims Act in the Northern District of Alabama.

What inspired you to get involved in the legal profession?

My parents, who are both attorneys.

What advice do you have for young lawyers?

Learn from the senior attorneys who you work with and against.

What is the best career advice you have received?

Be yourself.