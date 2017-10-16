Whittney Dunn, 32

Practice areas: Legal ethics, professionalism and malpractice avoidance

Law school: University of Missouri

By their nature, lawyers make a living giving advice and mitigating risk, but who do attorneys call when they need advice on potential hazards in their own field? That’s Whittney Dunn, risk manager at the Bar Plan.

“As a lawyer in a corporate setting, Whittney does not have traditional clients, or traditional interactions in the legal community,” writes her nominator. “This has not stopped her, however, from making a notable contribution to the highest standards of the legal profession.”

In addition to being active in the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis and the Women Lawyers’ Association of Greater St. Louis, she’s also a member of the state’s delegation to the American Bar Association.

As a part of The Missouri Bar’s Young Lawyers’ Section (YLS) Council, she helps not only to organize CLEs but regularly leads them as well.

Recent honors include election to the ABA’s Young Lawyers Division House of Delegates and selection as chair of its Ethics and Professionalism Committee.

What is your favorite thing to do away from work?

I grew up deep in the Ozarks in Howell County, Missouri, but I had to move away to the “big city” to truly appreciate all of the natural beauty our state has to offer. My favorite thing to do with my weekends is get away and go camping, hiking, or canoeing with my husband and friends.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

From before I even began to form memories, I have been an obsessive Disney nut. Despite my age, I still collect Disney memorabilia, watch and rewatch Disney movies, and go to Walt Disney World every chance I get.