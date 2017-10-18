Quantcast
Colorado teen killed young siblings to be alone, police say

By: Associated Press October 18, 2017

A 19-year-old accused of stabbing his two young siblings to death and wounding his father in Colorado told investigators he carried out the attack so he could be alone in the house, documents say. Officers called to the home early Tuesday found the 5-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy, along with the father of all three siblings, ...
