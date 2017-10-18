Colorado teen killed young siblings to be alone, police say

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A 19-year-old accused of stabbing his two young siblings to death and wounding his father in Colorado told investigators he carried out the attack so he could be alone in the house, documents say. Officers called to the home early Tuesday found the 5-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy, along with the father of all three siblings, ...