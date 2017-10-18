Quantcast
Gymnast McKayla Maroney alleges sexual abuse by team doctor

By: Associated Press October 18, 2017

Two-time Olympic medalist McKayla Maroney says she was molested for years by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor, abuse she said started in her early teens and continued for the rest of her competitive career. Maroney posted a lengthy statement on Twitter early Wednesday that described the allegations of abuse against Dr. Larry Nassar, who spent ...
