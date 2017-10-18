Jefferson told lawyers to read these; now they’ll be online

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Thick tomes on the laws of England. Half a dozen legal dictionaries. Books on Roman law and maritime law. Those are some of the books Thomas Jefferson thought aspiring lawyers should be reading or using as reference. Now, almost 200 years after his death, the University of Virginia has been working to make the hundreds of ...