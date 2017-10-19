Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Book’s challenge: Can you do squats like Justice Ginsburg?
Personal trainer Bryant Johnson hears it all the time: Four more years. That's how long fans of his client, 84-year-old Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, tell him he has to keep her healthy so that a one-term President Donald Trump doesn't get to name the liberal justice's replacement on the Supreme Court. Johnson's response: Why just ...