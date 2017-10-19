Book’s challenge: Can you do squats like Justice Ginsburg?

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Personal trainer Bryant Johnson hears it all the time: Four more years. That's how long fans of his client, 84-year-old Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, tell him he has to keep her healthy so that a one-term President Donald Trump doesn't get to name the liberal justice's replacement on the Supreme Court. Johnson's response: Why just ...