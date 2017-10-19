Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Court to review ruling allowing abortion for immigrant teen
An appeals court on Thursday temporarily stayed a judge's ruling that would have allowed a pregnant 17-year-old being held in a Texas facility for unaccompanied immigrant children to obtain an abortion. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia issued a short ruling that still allowed the teenager to be taken to a counseling ...