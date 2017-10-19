Quantcast
Missouri proposes innovation corridor for Amazon's 2nd home

Missouri proposes innovation corridor for Amazon’s 2nd home

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press October 19, 2017

Missouri officials were submitting a bid Thursday for Amazon's second headquarters that would involve an innovation corridor between Kansas City and St. Louis rather than a single location in one of the state's major metropolitan areas. That proposal is in addition to individual applications submitted by Kansas City and St. Louis, two of a number of ...
