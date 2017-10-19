Missouri proposes innovation corridor for Amazon’s 2nd home

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Missouri officials were submitting a bid Thursday for Amazon's second headquarters that would involve an innovation corridor between Kansas City and St. Louis rather than a single location in one of the state's major metropolitan areas. That proposal is in addition to individual applications submitted by Kansas City and St. Louis, two of a number of ...