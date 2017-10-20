Quantcast
Bryan Cave in talks for merger

By: Catherine Martin October 20, 2017

Bryan Cave and London-based Berwin Leighton Paisner are in merger discussions – a combination that would form a firm with 32 offices in 12 countries and 1,500 lawyers. Bill Johnson, Saint Louis University School of Law dean who has a background in international law and international business transactions, said the move shows the “relevance of international ...
