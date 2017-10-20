Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Chicago-area man gets maximum 15-year term in terrorism case

Chicago-area man gets maximum 15-year term in terrorism case

By: Michael Tarm Associated Press October 20, 2017

A federal judge scolded a former college student from suburban Chicago as he sentenced him to a maximum 15-year prison term Thursday for seeking to join terrorist-linked militants fighting Bashar Assad's regime in Syria, saying he would have given him even more time behind bars if statutes allowed it. The judge brushed aside arguments by Abdella ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo