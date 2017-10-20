Quantcast
Experts: Hard for jurors to convict when cops are on trial



By: Associated Press October 20, 2017

The hard-won conviction of a white former Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot his daughter's unarmed black boyfriend shows the difficulty prosecutors have in convincing jurors to put someone who carries a badge and a gun behind bars, legal experts said Thursday. A fourth jury convicted 57-year-old ex-Tulsa officer Shannon Kepler late Wednesday of first-degree manslaughter ...
