Judge weighs regulating St. Louis police during protests

Judge weighs regulating St. Louis police during protests

By: Associated Press October 20, 2017

Protesters asking a federal judge to regulate St. Louis police conduct have described being beaten and pepper-sprayed during recent demonstrations, but police defended their efforts to disperse sometimes unruly crowds. At issue is a lawsuit that the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed over what it calls "unlawful and unconstitutional action" during the demonstrations that ...
