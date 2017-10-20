Lawsuit: Prison did nothing as fungus ruined inmate’s brain

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An inmate at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility died in April after a brain fungus gave him a form of meningitis that left him weak and so disoriented that he drank his own urine while prison health care staff ignored his pleas for help, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of his mother and daughter. Marques ...