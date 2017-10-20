Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Prominent chefs oppose baker in major gay rights case

Prominent chefs oppose baker in major gay rights case

By: Mark Sherman Associated Press October 20, 2017

Prominent chefs, bakers and restaurant owners want the Supreme Court to rule against a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a cake for a same-sex couple's wedding. The food makers say that once they open their doors for business, they don't get to choose their customers. They say that abiding by laws that bar discrimination based on ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo