A jury must decide whether the shooting death of a handcuffed man in the rear of a patrol car was a suicide, accident or "at the hand of a sheriff's deputy," a federal judge said in a ruling filed Monday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick Hanna refused to throw out a lawsuit against Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis ...