New U.S. Attorney to focus on violent crime, drugs

Jeff Jensen, who started as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri earlier this month, says his focus will be dealing with violent crime and drug prosecutions. That is in line with the federal effort by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and also with the eastern district office previous leadership, which included Richard Callahan, ...