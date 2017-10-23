Quantcast
Norman Rockwell's 3 sons seek to halt sale of his artworks

Norman Rockwell’s 3 sons seek to halt sale of his artworks

By: Associated Press October 23, 2017

Norman Rockwell's three sons were among several people who went to court on Friday seeking to halt a museum's plans to sell 40 works of art, including two by him. A complaint seeking a temporary restraining order filed in Berkshire Superior Court alleges the board of trustees at the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield contracted with Sotheby's ...
