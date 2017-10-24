Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Court nixes high attorney fees for wrongly convicted man

Court nixes high attorney fees for wrongly convicted man

By: Associated Press October 24, 2017

A judge has thrown out a contract allowing lawyers for a man freed after 30 years on death row to claim a large part of his compensation for wrongful imprisonment. Judge Terrence Boyle ruled Monday that Henry McCollum lacked competence to sign with lawyers currently representing him in a lawsuit against investigators who put him behind ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo