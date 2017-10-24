Judge won’t block provision of new Missouri abortion law

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A judge won't block a portion of a new Missouri law that tightens abortion regulations from taking effect Tuesday. Planned Parenthood and the ACLU challenged a requirement that the doctor who will perform an abortion must give specific information about the procedure to a woman at least 72 hours beforehand. Previously, doctors, nurses, physicians' assistants, licensed ...