Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Motorcycle death case settles for $2.1M

Motorcycle death case settles for $2.1M

By: David Baugher October 24, 2017

The death of a college student in a traffic accident has resulted in a seven-figure settlement for his parents. “He was a great kid by all accounts,” said Todd Nissenholtz who represented the family. “He was getting ready to graduate ROTC.” According to an account by Nissenholtz, Mizzou senior Tyler Romaker, 22, was riding his Suzuki motorcycle ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo