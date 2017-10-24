Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Remarkable public row between Trump, GOP Sen. Corker

Remarkable public row between Trump, GOP Sen. Corker

By: Associated Press October 24, 2017

In a startling verbal assault on the president of his own party, Republican Sen. Bob Corker charged Tuesday that Donald Trump "debases our nation" with constant untruths, name calling and bullying, and will leave behind a sad legacy of damaging division. A furious Trump lashed back over Twitter, calling Corker "incompetent," saying he "doesn't have a ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo