Hipskind joins Armstrong Teasdale

Hipskind joins Armstrong Teasdale

By: Staff Report October 25, 2017

Joseph Hipskind Jr. has joined Armstrong Teasdale as a partner in its financial and real estate services practice in St. Louis. Earlier in his career, Hipskind was an attorney at Armstrong Teasdale for two years, advising clients on corporate and real estate matters. He then spent more than 17 years at Stinson Leonard Street, where he ...
