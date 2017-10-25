Tomkins joins Graves Garrett

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Benjamin Tompkins, a former tax attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice, has joined Graves Garrett in Kansas City as counsel in the firm’s nationwide tax litigation practice. Tompkins was an assistant U.S. attorney in Los Angeles and served almost eight years as a trial attorney for the DOJ’s Tax Division in Washington, D.C. He earned ...