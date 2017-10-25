Quantcast
Tomkins joins Graves Garrett

By: Staff Report October 25, 2017

Benjamin Tompkins, a former tax attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice, has joined Graves Garrett in Kansas City as counsel in the firm’s nationwide tax litigation practice. Tompkins was an assistant U.S. attorney in Los Angeles and served almost eight years as a trial attorney for the DOJ’s Tax Division in Washington, D.C. He earned ...
