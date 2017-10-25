Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / White House welcomes Senate vote killing consumer rule

White House welcomes Senate vote killing consumer rule

By: Associated Press October 25, 2017

The White House is welcoming a congressional measure killing the ability of millions of Americans to band together to sue bank or credit card companies to resolve financial disputes in a major win for Wall Street. The Senate narrowly voted late Tuesday night to nullify the rule, with Vice President Mike Pence casting the final vote ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo