White House welcomes Senate vote killing consumer rule

The White House is welcoming a congressional measure killing the ability of millions of Americans to band together to sue bank or credit card companies to resolve financial disputes in a major win for Wall Street. The Senate narrowly voted late Tuesday night to nullify the rule, with Vice President Mike Pence casting the final vote ...