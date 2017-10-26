Art magazine publisher resigns over sexual harassment suit

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A publisher of a renowned art magazine resigned Wednesday, the same day a former employee filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing her for years. The New York Times reports the suit filed in state court in Manhattan accuses Knight Landesman of harassing Amanda Schmitt after she started working at Artforum magazine in 2009. Landesman groped ...