Black firefighter awarded over $350K in discrimination suit

Black firefighter awarded over $350K in discrimination suit

By: Associated Press October 26, 2017

A black Kansas City firefighter who alleged he wasn't promoted because of his race has been awarded more than $350,000 in compensatory damages. Jurors ordered the payout Wednesday for firetruck driver Tarshish Jones. When he sued in 2015, he had been employed by the Kansas City Fire Department for 17 years and had been eligible for ...
