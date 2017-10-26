Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Court: Ohio can require people with HIV to tell sex partners
The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the constitutionality of a law requiring HIV-infected individuals to tell sexual partners of their status before having sex or risk criminal charges. The court's unanimous decision rejected a First Amendment challenge, finding that the law regulates conduct, not speech. The state has a valid interest in curbing HIV transmission to ...