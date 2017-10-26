Court: Ohio can require people with HIV to tell sex partners

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the constitutionality of a law requiring HIV-infected individuals to tell sexual partners of their status before having sex or risk criminal charges. The court's unanimous decision rejected a First Amendment challenge, finding that the law regulates conduct, not speech. The state has a valid interest in curbing HIV transmission to ...