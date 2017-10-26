Quantcast
Media groups condemn St. Louis protest arrests of reporters

Media groups condemn St. Louis protest arrests of reporters

By: Jim Salter The Associated Press October 26, 2017

Several journalism organizations have signed off on a letter to St. Louis' mayor expressing concern about the arrests of reporters covering protests sparked by the September acquittal of a white former police officer in the 2011 killing of a black suspect. The Committee to Protect Journalists sent the letter Tuesday to Mayor Lyda Krewson pointing out ...
