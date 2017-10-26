Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Media groups condemn St. Louis protest arrests of reporters
Several journalism organizations have signed off on a letter to St. Louis' mayor expressing concern about the arrests of reporters covering protests sparked by the September acquittal of a white former police officer in the 2011 killing of a black suspect. The Committee to Protect Journalists sent the letter Tuesday to Mayor Lyda Krewson pointing out ...