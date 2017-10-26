Oil pipeline opponent uses ‘necessity defense’ What is it?

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An American Indian activist and former U.S. congressional candidate in North Dakota accused of inciting a riot during protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline says he'll seek to present a "necessity defense" — justifying a crime by arguing it prevented a greater harm. Chase Iron Eyes has pleaded not guilty to inciting a riot and ...