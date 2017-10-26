Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Twitter toughens abuse rules – and now has to enforce them
Twitter is enacting new policies around hate, abuse and advertisements, but having rules is only half the battle — the easy half. The bigger problem is enforcement, and there the company has had some high-profile bungles recently. That includes its much-criticized suspension of actress Rose McGowan while she was speaking out against Harvey Weinstein, and the ...