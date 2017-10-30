Jury sides with surgeon in negligence case

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A northeast Missouri jury has sided with a Kirksville orthopedic surgeon sued for medical negligence by a 39-year-motorcyclist following complications from ankle surgery after an accident. Burnie Schneiderheinze and his wife Mindy, both of Trenton, sued orthopedic surgeon John Bailey and Mid-America Orthopaedic and Spine Institute in Adair County Circuit Court in September 2015. Two years ...