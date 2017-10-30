Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Manafort and Gates face decades in prison, millions in fines

Manafort and Gates face decades in prison, millions in fines

By: Associated Press October 30, 2017

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and Manafort's business associate Rick Gates face decades in federal prison and millions of dollars in potential fines if convicted on all counts in a sprawling federal indictment unsealed Monday. Manafort potentially faces up to 80 years in prison, according to a review of the federal charges and ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo