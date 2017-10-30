Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Manafort indicted; ex-Trump aide pleads in Russia probe

Manafort indicted; ex-Trump aide pleads in Russia probe

By: Associated Press October 30, 2017

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election revealed its first targets Monday, with a former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump admitting he lied to the FBI about his contacts with Russians. Separately, Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former Manafort business associate were indicted on felony charges ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo