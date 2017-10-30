Quantcast
NBC fires Mark Halperin after sexual harassment accusations

By: Associated Press October 30, 2017

NBC News said Monday it has terminated its contract with Mark Halperin, the political journalist who was accused of sexual harassment by several women when he worked at ABC News more than a decade ago. Since the charges came to light last week, publisher Penguin Press canceled a planned book by Halperin and John Heilemann about ...
