Advocates criticize handling of sexual assault evidence

Advocates against sexual violence say Missouri's lack of evidence testing in some sexual assault cases make it harder to link repeat offenders to more than one victim. Law enforcement officials said many agencies don't send evidence for testing unless a victim wants to pursue potential charges. They said testing every evidence kit would also add to ...