Lawmakers to Trump: Leave Mueller alone

Democrats — and a few Republicans — in Congress have a clear message for President Donald Trump: Don't mess with Robert Mueller. Concerned that the president may fight back after Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling led to two indictments and a guilty plea for his former advisers Monday, top Democrats laid down a marker for the ...