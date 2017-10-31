Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Supreme Court gives lawyers probation in trust account case

Supreme Court gives lawyers probation in trust account case

By: Scott Lauck and Catherine Martin October 31, 2017

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a year’s probation for the three name partners of Ottsen, Leggat & Belz over issues with the firm’s trust account. Lamar E. Ottsen Jr., Robert B. Leggat Jr. and Timothy Belz, of the St. Louis-area firm, came to the attention of the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel in 2015 ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo