Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Supreme Court gives lawyers probation in trust account case
The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a year’s probation for the three name partners of Ottsen, Leggat & Belz over issues with the firm’s trust account. Lamar E. Ottsen Jr., Robert B. Leggat Jr. and Timothy Belz, of the St. Louis-area firm, came to the attention of the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel in 2015 ...