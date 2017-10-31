Supreme Court gives lawyers probation in trust account case

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a year’s probation for the three name partners of Ottsen, Leggat & Belz over issues with the firm’s trust account. Lamar E. Ottsen Jr., Robert B. Leggat Jr. and Timothy Belz, of the St. Louis-area firm, came to the attention of the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel in 2015 ...