Verdict affirmed for fired Veterans Commission adviser

The Court of Appeals Western District has affirmed a nearly $2.9 million discrimination verdict for a former Missouri Veterans Commission employee. Pat Rowe Kerr was senior adviser on veterans outreach to the commission’s executive director, Larry Kay, from July 2009 to November 2009, when she was fired. She had been in the office since 2004 and ...